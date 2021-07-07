Iranian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences to Russia Over Deadly An-26 Plane Crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday expressed condolences to Russia over the deadly An-26 plane crash in Kamchatka, the state-run Mehr news agency reported.

Khatibzadeh expressed his sympathy to the Russian government and the families of those killed in the crash, the report said.

The plane bound from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky disappeared on Tuesday before the landing maneuver 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from the settlement of Palana. It is believed to have crashed into a cliff due to poor visibility.

There were 28 people on board: six crew members and 22 passengers, including a child. All are feared dead.