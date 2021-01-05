Iranian Foreign Ministry Rejects Israeli Statements Regarding Nuclear Weapons

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran rejects Israel's accusations regarding nuclear weapons, and does not consider uranium enriched up to 20 percent to be the end of the nuclear deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Iran's decision to increase the level of uranium enrichment to 20 percent demonstrates its intention to continue developing its military nuclear program, and has pledged to prevent such developments.

"Such accusations are heard from the Zionists all the time and have no foundation, being empty," Araghchi said on IRIB TV2 channel.

"A regime that has nuclear weapons cannot accuse Iran of seeking to obtain nuclear weapons," he said.