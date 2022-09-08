UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Rejects UK, US Accusations Of Alleged Cyberattack On Albania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Rejects UK, US Accusations of Alleged Cyberattack on Albania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Iran strongly rejects the accusations that Tehran was behind an alleged cyberattack on Albania, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

On September 7, Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran after accusing the latter of attempting a cyberattack against the Albanian public services online portal, giving Iranian diplomats a day to leave the country. According to the Albanian authorities, Iran tried to carry out a cyberattack against government services on July 15 to destroy the country's digital infrastructure and paralyze all public services. Later on Wednesday, the US and the UK officials also concluded that Iran is responsible for a July cyberattack against Albania.

"The US and the UK, which had previously remained silent against numerous cyberattacks on the Iranian infrastructures, against the nuclear facilities, and even directly or indirectly supported these types of actions, do not have the right to make such accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Kanaani said.

He warned the West against any political adventurism against Iran, and also said that Tehran would respond immediately to any possible political conspiracy directed against the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned Albania's decision to sever diplomatic relations, calling it short-sighted, and noted that accusations of cyberattacks were unfounded. Tehran further accused Tirana and third parties of planning the provocation in advance.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Tirana Tehran Albania United Kingdom Albanian July September All Government

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

15 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

2 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

2 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

3 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.