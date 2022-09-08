Iranian Foreign Ministry Rejects UK, US Accusations of Alleged Cyberattack on Albania

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Iran strongly rejects the accusations that Tehran was behind an alleged cyberattack on Albania, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

On September 7, Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran after accusing the latter of attempting a cyberattack against the Albanian public services online portal, giving Iranian diplomats a day to leave the country. According to the Albanian authorities, Iran tried to carry out a cyberattack against government services on July 15 to destroy the country's digital infrastructure and paralyze all public services. Later on Wednesday, the US and the UK officials also concluded that Iran is responsible for a July cyberattack against Albania.

"The US and the UK, which had previously remained silent against numerous cyberattacks on the Iranian infrastructures, against the nuclear facilities, and even directly or indirectly supported these types of actions, do not have the right to make such accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Kanaani said.

He warned the West against any political adventurism against Iran, and also said that Tehran would respond immediately to any possible political conspiracy directed against the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned Albania's decision to sever diplomatic relations, calling it short-sighted, and noted that accusations of cyberattacks were unfounded. Tehran further accused Tirana and third parties of planning the provocation in advance.