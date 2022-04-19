Iranian Foreign Ministry Reopens Embassy in Kiev - Reports

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has resumed the operation of its embassy in Kiev after temporary evacuation to Moldova, Iranian official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has resumed the operation of its embassy in Kiev after temporary evacuation to Moldova, Iranian official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

On March 22, Iran's embassy in Kiev was temporarily moved to Moldova's capital city of Chisinau.

The diplomatic mission in Kiev resumed its activity on April 7, the media said, citing Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi.

In early March, many foreign embassies were evacuated from Kiev over security concerns.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.