Iranian Foreign Ministry Says 2 New Draft Agreements Drawn Up During Vienna Talks

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:17 AM

The participants of the Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting US sanctions on Tehran will base their next discussions on two new draft agreements, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Friday

"We came up with two new documents.

These are not the drafts that were reached on June 20 (the 6th round of the Vienna talks), but two absolutely new draft agreements that are based on Iran's position," Bagheri Kani said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations.

The talks in Vienna aim to revive the deal. The seventh round began in late November.

