MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden's signature will not be enough for Washington's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the full restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, adding that the lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions is of vital importance.

"The return of the United States to the nuclear deal will not happen automatically, they left with one signature, but they cannot return with a signature again. The most important part is the termination of sanctions," Khatibzadeh said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, Iran needs to feel the effects of the termination of sanctions, including those that target the oil sector. Khatibzadeh added that Tehran would positively react if Washington makes changes to its policy on the Iranian nuclear deal.

In 2015, Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US and the European Union signed the JCPOA, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

Then-US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the multilateral accord in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign. His successor, Biden, has expressed a readiness to rejoin the deal should Iran return to full compliance. Tehran responded by saying that talks with the US are not on the agenda, while the JCPOA's fate depends on Washington's actions, including the scrapping of sanctions.