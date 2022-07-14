UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Israel Wants To Make GCC Summit 'Anti-Iranian'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Israel Wants to Make GCC Summit 'Anti-Iranian'

Israel seeks to make the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) anti-Iranian in nature, Director-General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati told Sputnik on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Israel seeks to make the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) anti-Iranian in nature, Director-General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The objectives of this meeting have been stated in the media.

The idea that this meeting could be directed against Iran or to form a coalition against Iran is mainly mentioned in the Israeli media, or in the statements of some officials of this country. It seems that the Israeli authorities are trying to give this summit an anti-Iranian character, or are trying to form a coalition against Iran by it," Enayati said.

The GCC+3 summit of Arab countries (plus Egypt, Jordan, Iraq) will be held in Jeddah on July 15-16. US President Joe Biden is also invited to the summit.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Egypt Iraq Jeddah July Media Arab

Recent Stories

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia Un ..

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

43 seconds ago
 Five Candidates Advance to 3rd Round of UK Prime M ..

Five Candidates Advance to 3rd Round of UK Prime Minister Election, Braverman Ou ..

1 minute ago
 Funds proposed for 80 new schemes in Sargodha divi ..

Funds proposed for 80 new schemes in Sargodha division

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Parliament to Convene Within 3 Days Aft ..

Sri Lankan Parliament to Convene Within 3 Days After President Resigns - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan wishes to further enhance partnership wit ..

Pakistan wishes to further enhance partnership with EU: FS

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Jan Colony; reviews cleanliness work of ..

DC visits Jan Colony; reviews cleanliness work of various nullahs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.