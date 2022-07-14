Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Israel Wants to Make GCC Summit 'Anti-Iranian'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israel seeks to make the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) anti-Iranian in nature, Director-General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati told Sputnik on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Israel seeks to make the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) anti-Iranian in nature, Director-General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The objectives of this meeting have been stated in the media.

The idea that this meeting could be directed against Iran or to form a coalition against Iran is mainly mentioned in the Israeli media, or in the statements of some officials of this country. It seems that the Israeli authorities are trying to give this summit an anti-Iranian character, or are trying to form a coalition against Iran by it," Enayati said.

The GCC+3 summit of Arab countries (plus Egypt, Jordan, Iraq) will be held in Jeddah on July 15-16. US President Joe Biden is also invited to the summit.