Iranian Foreign Ministry Says JCPOA Vienna Discussions Soon to Be Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that negotiations on the full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the first round of which started in April in Vienna, are nearing completion.

The sixth round of discussions on the restoration of the scheme, which also entails the return of the United States to the deal, ended on June 20. On Sunday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that while over 90% of the work has been done, there are still sensitive topics to be discussed, including Washington's commitments under the deal.

"Taking into account the progress made, we can say that we are approaching the completion of the Vienna negotiations. There are still some unresolved issues, but it is important that the number of resolved issues is much greater than this of unresolved ones.

We have come a long way, the rest of the way will be far from easy. We hope that the other parties will be able to make their own decisions, and in this case, we will be able to come to an agreement that will suit everyone," Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

The JCPOA deal, reached in Vienna in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran, stipulates the lifting of sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limiting its nuclear program. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran began to scale back its obligations under the agreement.