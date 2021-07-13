UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says JCPOA Vienna Discussions Soon To Be Completed

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:16 AM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says JCPOA Vienna Discussions Soon to Be Completed

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that negotiations on the full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the first round of which started in April in Vienna, are nearing completion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that negotiations on the full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the first round of which started in April in Vienna, are nearing completion.

The sixth round of discussions on the restoration of the scheme, which also entails the return of the United States to the deal, ended on June 20. On Sunday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that while over 90% of the work has been done, there are still sensitive topics to be discussed, including Washington's commitments under the deal.

"Taking into account the progress made, we can say that we are approaching the completion of the Vienna negotiations. There are still some unresolved issues, but it is important that the number of resolved issues is much greater than this of unresolved ones.

We have come a long way, the rest of the way will be far from easy. We hope that the other parties will be able to make their own decisions, and in this case, we will be able to come to an agreement that will suit everyone," Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

The JCPOA deal, reached in Vienna in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran, stipulates the lifting of sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limiting its nuclear program. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran began to scale back its obligations under the agreement.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Isna Tehran Progress United Kingdom United States April June Sunday 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

Venezuela's Ruling Party Supports Havana Amid Prot ..

39 seconds ago

Turkey, Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment to Reaching $1 ..

41 seconds ago

US-Russia Expert-Level Cybertalks 'Ongoing' - Whit ..

43 seconds ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

39 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.