Iranian Foreign Ministry Says No Progress In Negotiations With Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says No Progress in Negotiations With Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) There has been no progress in talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Iranian lawmaker Javad Karimi Qodoosi said that in the near future, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will hold talks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on a number of bilateral issues, including the reopening of embassies.

"No new progress has yet been made in the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia," Khatibzadeh said.

In April, the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh took place in Baghdad to normalize their tense relations. The parties discussed security issues and agreed on a memorandum of understanding.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

In the spring of 2021, Iran and Saudi Arabia began negotiations to settle the controversies in bilateral relations. They held four rounds of talks in Baghdad. According to the Iranian foreign ministry, although the negotiations had some positive effects on the bilateral relations, the resumption of embassy operations has not yet been discussed.

