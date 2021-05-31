UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Nuclear Talks In Vienna Moved To 'Key Issues'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:21 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Nuclear Talks in Vienna Moved to 'Key Issues'

Iran's nuclear talks with six world powers in Vienna have made progress and they are now tackling key issues, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Iran's nuclear talks with six world powers in Vienna have made progress and they are now tackling key issues, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"There is no deadlock in the Vienna talks. We are at a point where we are discussing key issues.

We are not rushing a deal and will not let the negotiations collapse," he told reporters.

Negotiators have been debating how to bring Iran and the United States back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal since April.

Iran has scaled back its commitments under the agreement to produce purer uranium after the US quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. Iran wants all economic curbs lifted.

