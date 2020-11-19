(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh responded to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that his policy of "maximum pressure" on Tehran had failed.

"The outgoing @SecPompeo's frustration is understandable.

His "max pressure policy reached a max failure..." Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

Shortly before, Pompeo said the US "maximum pressure" campaign was working and would continue in the coming weeks and months.