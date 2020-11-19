Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Pompeo's 'Maximum Pressure' Policy Failed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh responded to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that his policy of "maximum pressure" on Tehran had failed.
"The outgoing @SecPompeo's frustration is understandable.
His "max pressure policy reached a max failure..." Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.
Shortly before, Pompeo said the US "maximum pressure" campaign was working and would continue in the coming weeks and months.