Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Supports Dialogue With Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Tehran has always welcomed dialogue with Riyadh, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in response to the press inquiries about alleged Iran-Saudi Arabia talks in Baghdad.

On Sunday, Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the two countries held a high-level meeting on April 9 to discuss restoration of bilateral relations. According to the newspaper, the talks were mediated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and became "the first major political conversation" between the two states since Tehran and Riyadh cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

"We saw these reports in the media. It is important to note that Iran has always welcomed dialogue with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and believed that it is in the interests of the people of the two countries, as well as peace and security in Europe.

We will continue with this approach," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing posted on the ministry's Telegram channel.

Reportedly, another meeting was scheduled for upcoming days. A senior Iraqi official and a foreign diplomat confirmed that the talks did occur, while a senior Saudi official denied the fact.

Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad had been attacked by violent mobs, exacting revenge for the execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir Nimr by the Saudis. Out of solidarity with Riyadh, Bahrain, Sudan and Djibouti also cut relations with Iran.

