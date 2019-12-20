Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams US Secretary of State Pompeo for CIA Approach to Diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that US Secretary of State and former Head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo should not be involved in diplomacy, as he uses the CIA approach in his work

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that US Secretary of State and former Head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo should not be involved in diplomacy, as he uses the CIA approach in his work.

The comment comes as criticism of Pompeo's "recent statements," but it is unclear which exact statements are related.

"Foreign ministers usually advocate for peace, reconciliation, dialogue and respect, while Pompeo is a mouthpiece of violence, dishonesty and disregard, who speaks the language of anger, gross insults and ignorance," Mousavi said, as quoted by the ministry.

The spokesman stated that Pompeo had taken the CIA mindset to diplomacy, in which he should not be engaged.

On Thursday, the US secretary of state said that his country would introduce new sanctions against both present and former Iranian officials, who are allegedly involved in the imprisonment or killing of peaceful protesters, and their families.

He added that the authorities would also proceed from materials provided by citizens in Iran.

A wave of protests erupted in several Iranian provinces in mid-November over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others turned into violent clashes. Both the protesters and security forces suffered casualties.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for training and financially supporting the protesters.