Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi Urges Against Politicization of Ukrainian Plane Crash - Spokesman

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday called on all countries affected by the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crash near Tehran to avoid using the tragedy as a pretext to achieve political goals.

"Iran worked in smooth cooperation with delegations of the countries affected by the Ukrainian aircraft crash. Almost all victims' bodies have been identified, and the technical investigation is underway with all the parties' participation, and we will provide them with all assistance. All sides should not use humanitarian issues, especially this tragic incident, as an excuse for [meeting] political ambitions," Mousavi said in a statement.

On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, whose citizens died in the crash, hoped for Iran's full cooperation and a transparent international investigation.

Mousavi said that Iran was surprised by Ottawa's statement, given that the preliminary investigation had been completed on Wednesday.

The Ukraine International Airlines-operated passenger plane crashed on January 8 near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the aircraft, having confused it with a hostile missile while being on alert after attacking Iraqi military bases that host US servicemen. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expected Tehran to punish those behind the fatal mistake and pay compensation to the families of the victims.