Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani Slams Kiev's Claims About Drones Delivered To Russia As Baseless

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Thursday called Ukraine's claims regarding the transfer of drones to Russia unfounded and reaffirmed that Tehran had not transferred the drones to any party to the conflict.

On December 19, Ukraine's defense intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said that Russia has received a new shipment of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Tehran.

"I emphasize once again that Iran has not supplied any military equipment to any party for its use in Ukraine.

We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy should know that Iran's strategic patience toward baseless accusations will not be limitless," Kanaani said on Telegram.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.

