UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Australian Ambassador Over Anti-Iranian Remarks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Australian Ambassador Over Anti-Iranian Remarks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Australian Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs was summoned on Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic due to recent remarks of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese regarding mass protests in the middle Eastern country, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said, according to media reports.

In October, Albanese condemned the actions of the Iranian government in "cracking down on democratic protests", adding that it is vital to "assert the human rights of women in Iran." On November 11, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized the use of force against protesters in Iran.

"It seems that the Australian prime minister has adopted a wrong approach based on false information, which does not help the bilateral relations. We are ready in Tehran and Canberra to provide the Australian government with the correct narrative away from media hype regarding the developments in Iran," Kanaani said quoted by IRNA as saying.

He also noted that Australia provide shelter for "terrorist and separatist groups," while the fact that the Australian government ignored the terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz shows how Australia uses "double standards" concerning human rights violations.

On September 16, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to the internet posts, she was beaten to death by officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Internet Riots Police Australia Iran Canberra Shiraz Tehran September October November Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

54 minutes ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

60 minutes ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

3 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.