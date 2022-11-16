Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Australian Ambassador Over Anti-Iranian Remarks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Australian Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs was summoned on Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic due to recent remarks of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese regarding mass protests in the middle Eastern country, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said, according to media reports.

In October, Albanese condemned the actions of the Iranian government in "cracking down on democratic protests", adding that it is vital to "assert the human rights of women in Iran." On November 11, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized the use of force against protesters in Iran.

"It seems that the Australian prime minister has adopted a wrong approach based on false information, which does not help the bilateral relations. We are ready in Tehran and Canberra to provide the Australian government with the correct narrative away from media hype regarding the developments in Iran," Kanaani said quoted by IRNA as saying.

He also noted that Australia provide shelter for "terrorist and separatist groups," while the fact that the Australian government ignored the terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz shows how Australia uses "double standards" concerning human rights violations.

On September 16, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to the internet posts, she was beaten to death by officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran.