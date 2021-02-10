UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Belgian Ambassador Over Ruling Against Iranian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Belgian Ambassador Over Ruling Against Iranian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Belgian ambassador in Tehran to issue a "strong protest" against a 20-year jail sentence handed down to Iranian diplomat Assadolah Assadi for his alleged role in an attempted terror attack in France in 2018.

"The top Belgian diplomat was summoned by the director general for Western Europe affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and received a strong written note of protest by Tehran over the court ruling," a statement published by the ministry read.

During the meeting, the Iranian official stressed Tehran's position that the Antwerp court's decision was unjust and "runs counter" to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the ministry said.

Assadi was sentenced at a court hearing in the Belgian city this past Thursday.

Belgian law enforcement officials said in July 2018 that they had thwarted a plot to kill leading officials of the National Council of Resistance of Iran during a rally near the French capital, Paris. Four suspects, including Assadi, were found guilty.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Protest Iran Europe Jail France Vienna Paris Tehran July 2018 Top Court

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

5 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

20 minutes ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

25 minutes ago

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

25 minutes ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.