Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons German Ambassador After UNHRC Vote On Iran - Reports

Published November 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted in favor of investigating human rights violations during the Iranian government's crackdown on mass protests, the Iranian Students news Agency (ISNA) reported.

On November 24, a special session of the UNHRC initiated by Germany and Iceland voted to establish a fact-finding commission to probe the violence against rioters in Iran, which resulted in the death of at least 300 people. The proposal was supported by 25 countries, six member states voted against and 16 abstained.

Last Tuesday, Iranian media reported that the country's courts had issued more than 1,000 guilty verdicts against participants of recent anti-government riots in Tehran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

