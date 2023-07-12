Open Menu

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement On Arabian Gulf Islands

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov over a joint statement by Moscow and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council about three Arabian Gulf islands, whose territorial affiliation to Iran has been long disputed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Following the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue on July 10, Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council issued a joint statement in which the parties called for a peaceful solution to the territorial dispute over the three islands � Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb � through bilateral negotiations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi or through the International Court of Justice.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Tehran following the issuance of a joint statement by Russia and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council that supported the United Arab Emirates' claims to three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Alireza Enayati, the assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, handed over to Dedov Tehran's objections to the contents of the joint statement. Enayati told Dedov that the three islands are Iran's territory and demanded that Moscow rectify its position on the issue, the ministry added.

The three islands are located in the Strait of Hormuz between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Both Iran and the UAE claim ownership of them, however, they have been held by Iran since 1971 after the Imperial Iranian Navy seized control of them following the withdrawal of UK forces from the islands.

The UAE has since made several attempts through international channels to regain sovereign control of the islands. In particular, in 1980, Abu Dhabi took its claim to the United Nations, but it was rejected by the UN Security Council, and the case was closed.

