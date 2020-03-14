Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Swiss Ambassador Over US Claims on Iraqi Base Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner, who also represents the United States' interests in Tehran, after Washington hit targets of Iranian-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, over the group's alleged involvement in an attack on Iraqi military base Camp Taji hosting the US-led coalition troops, the ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's culpability in the attack was not fully determined, however, the attack was most likely to be carried out by a rebel group backed by Tehran. On Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi refuted Iran's involvement in strikes on the Iraqi military base, in which three servicemen of the US-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed.

"Following the baseless remarks by the US president [Donald Trump] that the Islamic Republic of Iran is held accountable for the attack on the base of coalition forces in Iraq's al-Taji, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who represents the US interests, was summoned by the Director General for the Americas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday evening, March 13, 2020, and was notified of our country's strong protests against those comments (by the US president)," the ministry said in a statement, citing Mousavi.

The spokesman added that "the wrong US policies in Iraq" were the reason for the current tensions and US officials "could not shirk responsibility by making groundless and dangerous remarks."

Late on Wednesday, two US soldiers and one UK coalition servicemen were killed, as over 15 rockets hit Camp Taji, also causing injuries for over 10 people. A spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces, Tahsin al-Khafaji, told Sputnik on Thursday that Iraqi troops were among those injured.

In the early hours of Friday, the US military conducted precision strikes on five weapon storage facilities of Kataib Hezbollah.