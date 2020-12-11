(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish ambassador over a poem with "separatist" undertones that was read by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Baku.

"Turkish ambassador to Iran was summoned in response to unacceptable statement by Mr Erdogan in Baku," the ministry said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has already said he was surprised nobody told Erdogan that the poem he quoted was about "forcibly alienating several areas" in the northwest of Iran.