Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Reports

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:33 PM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned an adviser to the UK ambassador to Iran over London's statements alleging Tehran's involvement in the attack on the Israeli Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean, the Tasnim news agency reports

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign summoned the Iranian ambassador in the wake of the recent attack. Tehran has refuted UK accusations as "absolutely groundless."

The Iranian ministry summoned the UK diplomat to express protest over UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's accusations against Tehran.

