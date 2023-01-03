Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani second death anniversary observed

Ambassador of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a special ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the center of resistance praised martyred Lt Gen Qasem Soleimani as the institution of resistance

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a special ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the center of resistance praised martyred Lt Gen Qasem Soleimani as the institution of resistance.

The tribute ceremony was held at the Cultural Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the third martyrdom anniversary of Lt Gen Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was assassinated in a drone strike along with his companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in 2020.

Ambassador Hosseini said Qasem Soleimani was a general trained in military and political diplomacy who trained many disciples. He played an exemplary role in resistance against imperial powers at the state level, the Ambassador said.

"Martyred Gen Soleimani has rendered unparalleled services in Iran, Iraq and Syria to terminate the scourge of terrorism and promote unity in the region," the Iranian envoy added.

He said the Shaheed Al-Quds Force Commander fought against takfiri and extremism with a proud face.

Cultural Councilor Iranian Cultural Consulate Ehsan Khazai in his welcome remarks said the third martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of the center of resistance was being observed to praise and celebrate the struggle of the great martyrs.

"His struggle was an Islamic movement to protect the cultural and religious norms and traditions from nefarious designs of imperial and terrorist forces," he said