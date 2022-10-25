Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media of Upsetting Domestic Stability

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, Gholam Jalali, said on Tuesday that foreign social media were undermining public stability in the country.

Unrest has continued in Iran for almost two months now after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the controversial Iranian morality police and died while in custody. According to the Iranian authorities and state media, calls for subversive actions have been spread through fake Telegram channels, prompting Tehran to block internet access throughout the country.

Jalali was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster as saying that those who "paved the red carpet for Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram (banned in Russia) are today responsible for economic and other instability in Iran."

Jalali noted that social media also allow users to publicly share instructions on how to make homemade incendiary substances.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital where the young woman passed away on September 16,.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of them cutting their hair and burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

Tehran, in turn, said that the mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the Iranian government.

On October 4, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced the end of mass protests in the country.