UrduPoint.com

Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media Of Upsetting Domestic Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media of Upsetting Domestic Stability

The head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, Gholam Jalali, said on Tuesday that foreign social media were undermining public stability in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, Gholam Jalali, said on Tuesday that foreign social media were undermining public stability in the country.

Unrest has continued in Iran for almost two months now after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the controversial Iranian morality police and died while in custody. According to the Iranian authorities and state media, calls for subversive actions have been spread through fake Telegram channels, prompting Tehran to block internet access throughout the country.

Jalali was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster as saying that those who "paved the red carpet for Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram (banned in Russia) are today responsible for economic and other instability in Iran."

Jalali noted that social media also allow users to publicly share instructions on how to make homemade incendiary substances.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital where the young woman passed away on September 16,.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of them cutting their hair and burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

Tehran, in turn, said that the mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the Iranian government.

On October 4, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced the end of mass protests in the country.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Internet Riots Police Iran Russia Social Media France Norway Died Young Tehran United Kingdom September October Women Media From Government Share WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

French envoy calls on Governor Punjab

French envoy calls on Governor Punjab

47 seconds ago
 GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for pro ..

GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for probing Arshad Sharif's death

48 seconds ago
 Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Up ..

Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Upper KP, GB:PMD

49 seconds ago
 President visits residence of slain journalist Ars ..

President visits residence of slain journalist Arshad Sharif; condoles with bere ..

51 seconds ago
 Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West Afr ..

Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West African Countries as 'Positive'

4 minutes ago
 126,541 flood victims return homes from relief ca ..

126,541 flood victims return homes from relief camp: Sindh Info Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.