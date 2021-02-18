UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian, German Leaders Raise Challenges To Nuclear Deal In Phone Call

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Iranian, German Leaders Raise Challenges to Nuclear Deal in Phone Call

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed outlooks for salvaging the nuclear deal during a phone call on Wednesday night.

Rouhani again urged Europe to hold up its part of the bargain by shielding Tehran from "inhumane, illegal" US sanctions and bring Washington back into compliance, according to a statement on his website.

"If we really want to maintain the JCPOA and its goals we must see its effectiveness in practice ... and Europe must prove it in practice," he was quoted as saying.

Rouhani added that Tehran would not agree to renegotiate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, which he said was "unchangeable."

Merkel said she wanted to preserve the accord but criticized Iran's refusal to return to nuclear commitments after it gradually broke the limits on uranium enrichment, following the US decision to abandon the pact.

"It is time for positive signals that build trust and increase the chances of finding a diplomatic solution," Steffen Seibert, the German government spokesman, was quoted as saying in a statement.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the EU. The plan required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

In December 2020, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the beginning of January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia Europe China Washington Nuclear France German Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Angela Merkel January December 2015 2018 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

2 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

2 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

54 minutes ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

54 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.