Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Iranian Government Agencies to Close Down for 2 Weeks Due to Power Outages - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Iran's government agencies will close starting Thursday for two weeks due to ongoing power cuts across the country, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian announced Wednesday.

"To solve the problem with power outages, all government departments will be closed from tomorrow for two weeks," Ardakanian was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Iranian media reported previously disruptions at two power plants with the capacity of 1,000 megawatts each. The power outages have affected government offices, residential and industrial facilities across the country. Traffic lights turned off, leading to long traffic jams and numerous car accidents.

The authorities said it was impossible to increase the supply of electricity, as all stations have been operating at full capacity.

On June 29, the country's Electricity Minister Majed Mahdi Hantoosh stepped down amid rising pressure to do something about repeated blackouts, which have been blamed on a surge in demand due to rising summer temperatures, droughts affecting hydro-power plants and even cryptocurrency mining.

The shutdown of Iran's only nuclear plant in Bushehr, allegedly due to a technical failure, has exacerbated the crisis. The plant went back online on Monday after a two-week pause.

