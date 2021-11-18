UrduPoint.com

Iranian Government Cyber Actors Using Microsoft To Target US Critical Infrastructure - FBI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

Iranian Government Cyber Actors Using Microsoft to Target US Critical Infrastructure - FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Iranian cyber actors are exploiting vulnerabilities in microsoft and Fortinet services to target a broad range of victims across multiple US critical infrastructure sectors, a joint cybersecurity advisory shared by the FBI in a tweet said.

"The (FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Australian Cyber Security Centre and UK National Cyber Security Center) warn of Iranian government-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors using #Microsoft and #Fortinet vulnerabilities to target US critical infrastructure, including hospitals," the tweet linking to the joint advisory said on Wednesday.

The Iranian government-sponsored APT actors are actively targeting critical infrastructure sectors, including transportation and healthcare, the joint advisory said.

Since at least March 2021, the Iranian APT actors have been observed leveraging the Microsoft Exchange and Fortinet vulnerabilities to target the victims in furtherance of malicious activities, it added.

The joint advisory urged network defenders to apply several mitigations to reduce the risk of compromise by the threat, including system updates and patches, secure remote access, strong passwords and antivirus programs.

Related Topics

Exchange United Kingdom March FBI

Recent Stories

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

3 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

3 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

3 hours ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

3 hours ago
 UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, See ..

UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.