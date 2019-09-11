UrduPoint.com
Iranian Government Says 'Biggest Proponent Of War' Ousted After Bolton Resigns

Wed 11th September 2019

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Iranian government spokesman welcomed the departure of US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, expressing belief that the ousting of the "biggest proponent of war" and sanctions pressure would help Washington better understand Tehran.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that he had asked Bolton to resign over a number of strong disagreements. Then, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there was a potential for a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the UN General Assembly sidelines later in September. Bolton, in turn, said that he "offered to resign last night" but the president suggested talking about it the next day.

"Months ago #JohnBolton had promised that #Iran would not be there in 3 months; we are still standing & he is gone.

With the ousting of its biggest proponent of war & economic terrorism, the White House will have fewer obstacles to understanding the realities of Iran," spokesman Ali Rabiei wrote on Twitter.

Asked by a US journalist to comment on Bolton's resignation, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, said that his ministry would not publish any statements on issues related to US internal affairs.

Bolton is believed to be an advocate of a hard-line stance on Tehran, opposing any idea of entering into negotiations with it. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly voiced his readiness for talks with the Iranian leadership. He also claims that the maximum sanctions pressure on Tehran aims to alter its conduct, rather than force a regime change.

