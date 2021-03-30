Iranian Government Slams US for Dawdling on Lifting Sanctions

Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, called on Washington on Tuesday to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal and lifts sanctions, and also slammed the United States for dwindling chances to revitalize the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, called on Washington on Tuesday to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal and lifts sanctions, and also slammed the United States for dwindling chances to revitalize the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Poltiico reported, citing sources, that the US presidential administration intends to put forward a new proposal later this week to break the deadlock in the nuclear negotiations with Iran. According to Politico, the US will ask Iran to suspend work on advanced centrifuges and uranium enrichment to 20 percent, in exchange for relaxing the economic sanctions.

"Every day, delays associated with the lifting of sanctions against Iran lower chances to restore the JCPOA as the key and last way to settle differences, and also pull them further away from the prospect of having better relations with Iran," Rabiei said, as quoted by the official portal of the Iranian government.

According to Rabiei, the US "has no other rational option but to return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions completely."