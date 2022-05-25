UrduPoint.com

Iranian Government To Remain Threat, With Or Without Nuclear Deal - US Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The Iranian government will remain a threat in the eyes of the United States regardless of whether a nuclear deal is reached, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday

"We harbor no illusion.

Nuclear deal or no nuclear deal, this Iranian government will remain a threat. Nuclear deal or no nuclear deal, it will continue to sponsor terrorism, threaten Israel, sow instability across the region, fund, train and equip an array of violent non-state actors, and oppress its people," Malley said in prepared testimony for the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

