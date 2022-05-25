Iranian Government to Remain Threat, With or Without Nuclear Deal - US Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Iranian government will remain a threat in the eyes of the United States regardless of whether a nuclear deal is reached, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday.

"We harbor no illusion.

Nuclear deal or no nuclear deal, this Iranian government will remain a threat. Nuclear deal or no nuclear deal, it will continue to sponsor terrorism, threaten Israel, sow instability across the region, fund, train and equip an array of violent non-state actors, and oppress its people," Malley said in prepared testimony for the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.