Iranian Gov't Calls Pompeo Worst Secretary Of State On US History

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Iranian government on Tuesday responded to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's words about Washington's pressure policy against Tehran, calling him the worst secretary of state in the history of the United States.

Earlier, Pompeo claimed the US would continue the policy of maximum pressure to isolate Iran, claiming it as very effective.

"The worst secretary of state in the US history knows perfectly well that the maximum pressure on Iran has not achieved any result safe for the failure and humiliation of him and the US," government spokesman Ali Rabie said, according to the press service.

Iran had a fraught relationship with Washington during Trump's tenure, as he withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and implemented hard-line policies against the country. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

