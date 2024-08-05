Iranian Gymnast Olfati Misses Out On Podium At Paris Olympics
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Iranian gymnast Mehdi Olfati, in a nail-biting final at the Paris Olympics, scored 14.266 points in the vault event, finishing in seventh place and missing out on a podium position.
Olfati squared off against tough competitors from Armenia, Croatia, Ukraine, Britain, Türkiye, and the Philippines on Sunday, IRNA’s corresponded reported from Paris.
He had qualified for the final with an impressive average score of 14.583 in the preliminary rounds.
Despite displaying a remarkable performance in the final, Olfati's score was not enough to secure a medal.
It was the first time that a gymnast from Iran had qualified for the Olympics.
Olfati previously made history by winning Iran's first gymnastics medal—a silver—at the Asian Games in 2023.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race54 seconds ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government1 minute ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated21 minutes ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse31 minutes ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold31 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt31 minutes ago
-
Economic losses from natural disasters fall in first half 2024: Swiss Re51 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results - collated3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated3 hours ago
-
Saudi delivery drivers bake in 'deadly' summer heat3 hours ago