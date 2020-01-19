UrduPoint.com
Iranian Head Investigator Of Boeing Crash May Visit Ukraine Next Week - Canadian Officials

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The head investigator of the Boeing crash at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Iran (AAIB) may travel to Ukraine in the coming week, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Sunday.

The Kiev-bound Boeing of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after take-off from the airport of Tehran on January 8. All 176 people on board died in the crash. The Iranian military has admitted to accidentally downing the aircraft as it was anticipating a retaliatory strike from the United States at the time.

Shortly before the crash, Iran launched several strikes at the US military facilities in Iraq.

"It is our understanding that the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder”often referred to as "black boxes"”are still in Iran. The AAIB's investigator-in-charge (IIC) may travel to Ukraine this week to meet with the [National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine] NBAAI to discuss the investigation and visit the NBAAI recorders lab," the Canadian agency said in a press release.

There were Canadian citizens among passengers of the crashed aircraft.

