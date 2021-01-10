UrduPoint.com
Iranian Health Minister Confirms 4 Cases Of UK COVID-19 Variant

Sun 10th January 2021

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Four cases of the mutated coronavirus strain, which was discovered in the United Kingdom last month, have been registered in Iran, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Sunday.

"Four new cases were confirmed yesterday," Namaki said, as cited on the country's government website.

According to the top health official, those infected are members of one family, who have returned from Europe.

On January 5, Namaki said that the country detected the first case of the new UK coronavirus variant in a person who has recently returned from the kingdom.

A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was discovered in southeast England in mid-December. Despite many countries, including Iran, having suspended air service with the UK, the new virus variant is said to have spread across Europe and further afield.

To date, Iran has confirmed 1,280,438 cases of the coronavirus disease, including 56,100 related deaths.

