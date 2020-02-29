UrduPoint.com
Iranian Health Ministry Refutes Media Reports On 210 Coronavirus Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Iranian Health Ministry Refutes Media Reports on 210 Coronavirus Victims

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Iranian Health Ministry denied on Friday media reports on 210 alleged coronavirus deaths in the country.

The ministry's head of public relations and information center, Kianush Jahanpur, responded on Twitter to the BBC Persian broadcaster's false reporting.

According to Jahanpur, "BBC Persian, fearing to be in the shadow of Saudi and Albanian networks racing for lies," has won by giving false information without indicating a source with actual data on deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

"Even the number of people who died from SARS during this period of time may have not reached this indicator [210]," the health official was quoted as saying by the Iranian IRNA news agency.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak with 388 confirmed infections and 34 deaths.

So far the coronavirus disease infected more than 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,770 individuals over the last 24 hours.

