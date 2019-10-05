UrduPoint.com
Iranian Held In Australia For 13 Months Returns Home: State TV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Iranian held in Australia for 13 months returns home: state TV

An Iranian student detained in Australia for 13 months on accusations of circumventing US sanctions on military equipment has returned to Tehran after being released, state television's website reported Saturday

Tehran, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An Iranian student detained in Australia for 13 months on accusations of circumventing US sanctions on military equipment has returned to Tehran after being released, state television's website reported Saturday.

Reza Dehbashi, a PhD student at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, had been arrested for "attempting to purchase and transfer advanced American military radar equipment via Dubai to Iran", the website said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

