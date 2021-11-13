UrduPoint.com

Iranian Helicopter Flies Around US Navy Assault Ship In Persian Gulf - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

Iranian Helicopter Flies Around US Navy Assault Ship in Persian Gulf - Reports

An Iranian military helicopter circled a US assault ship at the closest possible distance near its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, Iranian media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) An Iranian military helicopter circled a US assault ship at the closest possible distance near its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

A 42-second clip of the Iranian navy helicopter conducting a reconnaissance flight over the USS Essex Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD-2) was published by the Iranian Tasnim news agency. The video also showed the ship's activated radar as the copter was flying closer.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have recently escalated, with the US in October imposing sanctions on four Iranian nationals, amid the announcements about intentions to return to the talks about resuming the nuclear deal.

In early November, Iranian media reported of the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps preventing seizure of an oil tanker by the US in the Gulf of Oman, saying that Washington wanted to hinder Tehran's oil exports.

On Tuesday, Iranian air defense forces intercepted two American drones following the conclusion of the Zolfaqar-1400 military exercise in the south of the country.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Washington Nuclear Oman Oil Tehran United States October November Media

Recent Stories

Yemen strikes kill more than 180 rebels: Saudi-led ..

Yemen strikes kill more than 180 rebels: Saudi-led coalition

43 seconds ago
 One killed as minibus hit by bomb in Afghan capita ..

One killed as minibus hit by bomb in Afghan capital

45 seconds ago
 Sharjah unveils grand celebrations to mark UAE’s ..

Sharjah unveils grand celebrations to mark UAE’s 50-year journey

15 minutes ago
 Australia T20 final with New Zealand 'not unexpect ..

Australia T20 final with New Zealand 'not unexpected': Finch

47 seconds ago
 Kashmiris not to accept India's illegal occupation ..

Kashmiris not to accept India's illegal occupation of motherland at any cost: AJ ..

22 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 13 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 13 Nov 2021

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.