Iranian Intelligence Arrest Several People on Suspicion of Nuclear Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Iranian intelligence services have detained several people on suspicion of nuclear espionage, Iran's main intelligence agency said Tuesday.

"Foreign intelligence officers ... were going to conduct intelligence activities on nuclear, political, economic, military and infrastructure projects with targets designated by the CIA, Mossad and a number of European countries," the so-called ministry of Information said in a statement.

The statement noted that five spy rings were detained, but it is not specified how many people were detained. According to the ministry, the suspected spies also planned to sabotage a number of projects and prevent Iran from obtaining "new technologies."