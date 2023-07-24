Iranian Intelligence Claims Israeli Agents Arrested With Large Bomb Load - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Iranian intelligence authority caught a group of Israel-affiliated agents transporting 43 bombs that they planned to use in acts of terrorism, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Monday.

Tasnim quoted the Intelligence Ministry as saying that it had busted an "extensive terrorist-Zionist network" that has masterminds in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The "Zionist-affiliated" group reportedly plotted to stage bombings in Iran ahead of the start of the Islamic lunar year in July, including at the tomb of revered Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad in 2020.