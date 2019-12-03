UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Intelligence Foils Plot To Cause Unrest At University Campuses - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:20 PM

Iranian Intelligence Foils Plot to Cause Unrest at University Campuses - Statement

Iranian authorities have arrested key members of a group planning to cause unrest at university campuses in Iran, the country's intelligence ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Iranian authorities have arrested key members of a group planning to cause unrest at university campuses in Iran, the country's intelligence ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The "counterrevolutionary" group's plans to cause a disruption during celebrations of Students' Day, celebrated on December 7, were foiled thanks to the vigilance of committed students and relevant institutions, the ministry stated.

Iran has been experiencing widespread protests since mid-November, which began over a sharp hike in fuel prices. The unrest led Iranian authorities to temporarily shut down the country's internet. Prominent rights group Amnesty International placed the death toll at 208 on Monday.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for financially supporting and training protesters.

Related Topics

Internet Israel Iran Amnesty International United States Saudi Arabia December

Recent Stories

OICSecretary General Receives Somali Deputy Prime ..

27 minutes ago

Waqas takes five wickets as Northern take control ..

30 minutes ago

German chemical firms see weak growth in 2020

1 minute ago

England to play Austria and Romania in Euro 2020 w ..

1 minute ago

One killed in road accident in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals five outlets

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.