Iranian Intelligence Foils Plot to Cause Unrest at University Campuses - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Iranian authorities have arrested key members of a group planning to cause unrest at university campuses in Iran , the country's intelligence ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The "counterrevolutionary" group's plans to cause a disruption during celebrations of Students' Day, celebrated on December 7, were foiled thanks to the vigilance of committed students and relevant institutions, the ministry stated.

Iran has been experiencing widespread protests since mid-November, which began over a sharp hike in fuel prices. The unrest led Iranian authorities to temporarily shut down the country's internet. Prominent rights group Amnesty International placed the death toll at 208 on Monday.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for financially supporting and training protesters.