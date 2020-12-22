UrduPoint.com
Iranian Intelligence Found Clues About Nuclear Physicist's Assassination - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Iranian security and intelligence services found some new information shedding light at the notorious assassination of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday, citing the chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mojtaba Zolnouri.

Fakhrizadeh, one of the key figures behind Iran's nuclear program and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Innovation Center, died as a result of an attack near Tehran on November 27.

According to the report, the clues were discovered as a result of a thorough examination into different aspects of the attack. Throughout the text, the assassination is blamed on the Israeli government.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps claimed that the weapon used to kill Fakhrizadeh had been remotely controlled from a satellite.

According to reports by Iranian news agency Fars, the physicist was shot dead from a remotely-controlled weapon installed in a Nissan car at a distance of 150 meters (492 feet). The fact that no other people were present at the assassination site except for Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards was later confirmed by the Iranian authorities.

Tehran officials have blamed the attack on Israel and the anti-Islamic Revolution organization People's Mujahedin of Iran, vowing revenge. Some Iranian officials have also pointed to the involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

