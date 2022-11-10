UrduPoint.com

Iranian Intelligence Minister Urges Riyadh Not To Test Tehran's Strategic Patience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Iranian Intelligence Minister Urges Riyadh Not to Test Tehran's Strategic Patience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib warned Saudi Arabia on Thursday that Tehran does not guarantee its continued patience if Riyadh continues to inflame the situation in the country.

"Any instability in Iran could also spread to the countries in the region. Until now, Iran has maintained strategic patience with firm judgment, but it does not give any guarantee that it will keep the patience if hostile actions continue (to inflame the situation in Iran)," Khatib said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Fars.

This warning comes as a response to activities of Saudi broadcaster Iran International, whose employees in Iran are reportedly urging young people to take part in protests.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Iran Riyadh Saudi Young Tehran Saudi Arabia Media Government

Recent Stories

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

1 hour ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.