MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib warned Saudi Arabia on Thursday that Tehran does not guarantee its continued patience if Riyadh continues to inflame the situation in the country.

"Any instability in Iran could also spread to the countries in the region. Until now, Iran has maintained strategic patience with firm judgment, but it does not give any guarantee that it will keep the patience if hostile actions continue (to inflame the situation in Iran)," Khatib said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Fars.

This warning comes as a response to activities of Saudi broadcaster Iran International, whose employees in Iran are reportedly urging young people to take part in protests.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.