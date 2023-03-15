UrduPoint.com

Iranian Intelligence Says Over 400 US, Israeli Agents Were Involved In Anti-Gov't Protests

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Iranian Intelligence Says Over 400 US, Israeli Agents Were Involved in Anti-Gov't Protests

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence says hundreds of American and Israeli agents operated in the Middle East as mass protests swept the country last fall, according to state news agency Tasnim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence says hundreds of American and Israeli agents operated in the middle East as mass protests swept the country last fall, according to state news agency Tasnim.

The ministry reportedly has evidence that 240 US agents and 180 Israeli agents were involved in the efforts to topple the Iranian government. More than 500 foreign agents are exposed in Iran every year, the intelligence estimates.

It also identified 51 major foreign intelligence agencies, 175 intelligence community headquarters, and 105 resident agents who it said operated in the Middle East during months of protests in Iran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September 2022 in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her on the head. Tehran accused the West of inciting unrest that escalated in October to clashes with security forces and assaults on the clergy.

Related Topics

Riots Police Iran Tehran Middle East October Government

Recent Stories

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road ..

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road to COP28’ event at Expo Cit ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran considers himself above law: Rana Ihsan

Imran considers himself above law: Rana Ihsan

1 minute ago
 One out of every fifth person dies of kidney disea ..

One out of every fifth person dies of kidney disease in world: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 Police recover over 5kg heroin in Bahawalpur

Police recover over 5kg heroin in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Three-day sports gala kicks off in SAU Tando jam

Three-day sports gala kicks off in SAU Tando jam

2 minutes ago

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.