MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence says hundreds of American and Israeli agents operated in the middle East as mass protests swept the country last fall, according to state news agency Tasnim.

The ministry reportedly has evidence that 240 US agents and 180 Israeli agents were involved in the efforts to topple the Iranian government. More than 500 foreign agents are exposed in Iran every year, the intelligence estimates.

It also identified 51 major foreign intelligence agencies, 175 intelligence community headquarters, and 105 resident agents who it said operated in the Middle East during months of protests in Iran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September 2022 in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her on the head. Tehran accused the West of inciting unrest that escalated in October to clashes with security forces and assaults on the clergy.