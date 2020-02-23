UrduPoint.com
Iranian Interior Minister Says Almost 43% Of Voters Cast Ballots In Parliamentary Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Iranian Interior Minister Says Almost 43% of Voters Cast Ballots in Parliamentary Polls

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Iran recorded an "acceptable" turnout of almost 43 percent among eligible voters in this week's parliamentary elections, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Sunday.

Iranians went to the polls on Friday to elect 290 members of the national legislature.

Less than a half of over 15,000 candidates were allowed to run after being vetted by the Guardian Council, which oversees elections.

"Twenty-four million five hundred and twelve thousand four hundred and four people voted in the elections, which accounts for 42.57 percent [of those eligible to vote]," Fazli said at a press conference.

He said the turnout was acceptable and indicated the nation's readiness to contribute to the electoral process despite political tensions and anxiety over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

