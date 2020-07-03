UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian, Iraqi Officials Discuss Expanding Defense, Security Cooperation - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iranian, Iraqi Officials Discuss Expanding Defense, Security Cooperation - Reports

Iran's military attache in Baghdad Mostafa Moradian and the chief of the Iraqi parliament's security and defense committee met on Friday to discuss ways of expanding bilateral defense and security cooperation, the IRNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Iran's military attache in Baghdad Mostafa Moradian and the chief of the Iraqi parliament's security and defense committee met on Friday to discuss ways of expanding bilateral defense and security cooperation, the IRNA news agency reported.

The two sides also reaffirmed commitment to implementing the existing defense agreements and building on them, according to Iran's official news agency.

During the meeting, senior Iraqi lawmaker Mohammed Redha Al-Haidar reiterated appreciation for Iran's assistance in fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), calling it an example of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Last week, the Iranian diplomat also met with Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun to discuss bilateral cooperation, the news agency noted.

The news comes as Baghdad and Washington are in talks on the international coalition's troops presence in Iraq in the wake of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's killing near Baghdad in January and the national parliament's subsequent vote to expel foreign troops. The US strongly opposes Iran's influence in Iraq.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Parliament Vote Iraq Baghdad January Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

18 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

41 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

22 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

22 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

22 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.