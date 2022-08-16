Iranian, Iraqi Supreme Audit Courts Agree to Strengthen Joint Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Iranian and Iraqi supreme audit courts have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, the Head of Supreme Audit Court of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash said on Tuesday.

Bazrpash added that the parties have agreed to cooperate on receiving arrears and monitoring the implementation of joint oil and gas projects, according to the state-run Islamic Republic news Agency.

Environmental issues, including the mismanagement of water resources, are also on the agenda of mutual cooperation.

The head of Supreme Court also proposed the establishment of a new audit court organization which would include representatives of other Islamic countries.

On June 13, the two middle Eastern countries agreed to strengthen ties in the spheres of tourism and culture.