Iranian Judiciary Confirms Detention of Franco-Iranian Researcher Fariba Adelkhah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) An official representative of Iran's judiciary confirmed Tuesday the detention of Fariba Adelkhah, the Franco-Iranian scholar from the Paris Institute of Political Sciences (commonly known as Sciences Po).

On Monday, the French Foreign Ministry said that it had been informed about the detention of Adelkhah who has dual citizenship. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concern regarding the incident.

"She has been recently detained," Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said, as cited by the Fars news agency, without disclosing any details.

Fariba Adelkhah is a renowned anthropologist, who has been researching social changes in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.