UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Judiciary Confirms Detention Of Franco-Iranian Researcher Fariba Adelkhah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

Iranian Judiciary Confirms Detention of Franco-Iranian Researcher Fariba Adelkhah

An official representative of Iran's judiciary confirmed Tuesday the detention of Fariba Adelkhah, the Franco-Iranian scholar from the Paris Institute of Political Sciences (commonly known as Sciences Po)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) An official representative of Iran's judiciary confirmed Tuesday the detention of Fariba Adelkhah, the Franco-Iranian scholar from the Paris Institute of Political Sciences (commonly known as Sciences Po).

On Monday, the French Foreign Ministry said that it had been informed about the detention of Adelkhah who has dual citizenship. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concern regarding the incident.

"She has been recently detained," Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said, as cited by the Fars news agency, without disclosing any details.

Fariba Adelkhah is a renowned anthropologist, who has been researching social changes in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Related Topics

Iran Po Paris Citizenship From

Recent Stories

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

59 seconds ago

Maid’s daughter secures third position in Matric

11 minutes ago

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sets up Em ..

7 minutes ago

15 clinics, medical stores of non-qualified person ..

3 minutes ago

Over 60 French Departments Restrict Water Use Due ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) disconnects 300 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.