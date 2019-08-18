UrduPoint.com
Iranian, Kuwaiti Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Persian Gulf - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Iranian, Kuwaiti Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, on the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the Sunday talks, the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, regional issues including Syria and Yemen, the ongoing situation in the Persian Gulf region, and most important international issues, and other topics of mutual interest," the ministry said.

Zarif also met with Crown Prince of Kuwait Nawaf Al Jaber Al Sabah, who stated that Kuwait put the interests of the region above everything else.

Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who is now 90 years old, could not meet with Zarif for health reasons, the Iranian ministry said. Zarif wished him speedy recovery.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, to a large extent around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

