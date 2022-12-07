UrduPoint.com

Iranian Lawmaker, Bogdanov Discussed Fight Against Terrorism - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Iranian Lawmaker, Bogdanov Discussed Fight Against Terrorism - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh met in Moscow with Russian Special Presidential Representative Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the fight against international terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During an in-depth exchange of views on middle East issues of mutual interest, special attention was paid to the active use of the potential of inter-parliamentary cooperation in order to resolve regional conflicts and crises, including the tasks of effectively countering international terrorism based on the principles of the UN Charter," the ministry said after the meeting.

A delegation of Iranian lawmakers led by Jalalzadeh arrived in Moscow on Monday.

The parliamentarians took part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly, and also held talks with the Chairman of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament - Vyacheslav Volodin.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia Parliament Middle East

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

5 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

5 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

5 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

5 hours ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

5 hours ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.