Iranian Lawmaker, Bogdanov Discussed Fight Against Terrorism - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh met in Moscow with Russian Special Presidential Representative Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the fight against international terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During an in-depth exchange of views on middle East issues of mutual interest, special attention was paid to the active use of the potential of inter-parliamentary cooperation in order to resolve regional conflicts and crises, including the tasks of effectively countering international terrorism based on the principles of the UN Charter," the ministry said after the meeting.

A delegation of Iranian lawmakers led by Jalalzadeh arrived in Moscow on Monday.

The parliamentarians took part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly, and also held talks with the Chairman of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament - Vyacheslav Volodin.