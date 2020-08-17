Iranian Lawmaker Flags Project of Withdrawal From JCPOA If Snapback Mechanism Invoked

Member of the Iranian parliament Ali Khazrian has put forward a project of Tehran's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should the United States trigger the nuclear deal's snapback mechanism in a bid to extend the arms embargo

Last week, the UN Security Council voted to not extend the international Iranian arms embargo beyond the October 18 deadline. The US has threatened to invoke the JCPOA snapback mechanism in its pursuit to prevent Tehran from buying or selling conventional weapons.

"Since Iran's participation in the JCPOA is void of any benefit ... I have suggested a project of an automatic withdrawal from the JCPOA in the case if the snapback mechanism is triggered," Khazrian was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency.

The lawmaker further slammed the US as one of the main violators of the nuclear deal, which it unilaterally abandoned in May of 2018.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo.

The US has long sought to convince the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo indefinitely, but got its draft resolution turned down in a vote by the 15 council member states this past Friday. Only the Dominican Republic supported the US in voting for the extension, while China and Russia voted against and the other 11 member states abstained.